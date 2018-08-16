Focusrite to host masterclasses at the UK Guitar Show

Audio equipment manufacturer Focusrite will be in attendance at this year’s UK Guitar Show.

The event is set to take place at London’s Olympia on September 29 & 30 and is brought to you by the organisers of the London Drum Show and the London Bass Guitar Show and is run in association with with MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques and Louder.

Details of acoustic workshops and tuition clinics were previously announced – and now it’s been confirmed that Focusrite will hold their own masterclass sessions over the weekend and show off their latest range of equipment.

The sessions will feature artists talking about their careers and sharing tips and tricks along the way. An array of recording techniques will be covered: From interfaces to miking your cab, tone design and how to tweak to your tastes using EQ, other effects plug-ins, and much more.

The full Focusrite programme will be released in the near future, so watch this space.

The UK Guitar Show will also feature the Gear Hall where you’ll be able to try out and buy the latest guitars, a Guitar Garage where experts will give your instruments some TLC and the Vintage Zone, featuring rarities from top collectors, retailers and much more.

Live music will be provided by The Cream Experience and Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor.

Tickets for the two-day event are now available.

Don't miss out!