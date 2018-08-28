Nita Strauss added to UK Guitar Show line-up

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss is the latest addition to the line-up at the UK Guitar Show.

The LA-born guitar hero will appear at the event alongside acclaimed Irish blues rocker Simon McBride and folk legend Martin Simpson. Misha Mansoor of prog-metallers Periphery and YouTube sensation Justin Sandercoe will offer free guitar lessons.

The event will take place at London’s Olympia on September 29 & 30 and is brought to you by the organisers of the London Drum Show and the London Bass Guitar Show and is run in association with MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques and Louder.

Strauss appears on the Main Stage at 3pm on Sunday, September 30. During her stellar career, she has played with Alice Cooper, Femme Fatale, all-female Iron Maiden tribute band The Iron Maidens and R&B star Jermaine Jackson.

Visitors to the two-day event will be able to enjoy a range of activities, performances and masterclasses – led by some of the world’s finest guitarists.

There will be a main stage featuring a variety of musicians showing off their skills, acoustic workshops, the Gear Hall where you’ll be able to try out and buy the latest guitars, a Guitar Garage where experts will be on hand to give your instruments some TLC and the Vintage Zone, featuring rarities from top collectors and retailers.

There will also be Tuition Clinics, with free lessons from top tutors for all ages and abilities and the Guitarist Of The Year finals, which will shine a light on the world’s best amateur guitarists and give players the opportunity to show off their skills to a panel of judges.

Audio equipment manufacturer Focusrite will also present their latest technology at the UK Guitar Show and hold a range of masterclass sessions

Tickets for the two-day event are now available.