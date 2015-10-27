UFO confirm spring 2016 US tour

UFO have announced a US spring 2016 tour.
The run has 18 shows so far, with more dates expected to be added. UFO are currently on a European tour which ends in the Czech Republic on December 12.
The tour is in support of latest album A Conspiracy Of Stars, released earlier this year via Steamhammer/SPV.
UFO US TOUR 2016
Mar 02: Akron The Tangier, OH
Mar 03: Detroit Token Lounge, MI
Mar 04: St Charles Arcada Theater, IL
Mar 07: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI
Mar 08: Sauget Pop’s, IL
Mar 09: Kansas City The Voodoo Lounge, MO
Mar 11: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX
Mar 12: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
Mar 13: Houston Concert Pub North, TX
Mar 15: Denver Buffalo Rose, CO
Mar 18: Ramona Mainstage, CA
Mar 19: Corona M15, CA
Mar 20: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA
Mar 21: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ
Mar 23: Las Vegas Count’s Vamp’d, NV
Mar 24: Agoura Hills The Canyon, CA
Mar 25: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA
Mar 26: San Francisco The Independent, CA