UFO confirm spring 2016 US tour

UFO have announced a US spring 2016 tour.

The run has 18 shows so far, with more dates expected to be added. UFO are currently on a European tour which ends in the Czech Republic on December 12.

The tour is in support of latest album A Conspiracy Of Stars, released earlier this year via Steamhammer/SPV.

UFO US TOUR 2016

Mar 02: Akron The Tangier, OH

Mar 03: Detroit Token Lounge, MI

Mar 04: St Charles Arcada Theater, IL

Mar 07: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Mar 08: Sauget Pop’s, IL

Mar 09: Kansas City The Voodoo Lounge, MO

Mar 11: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Mar 12: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Mar 13: Houston Concert Pub North, TX

Mar 15: Denver Buffalo Rose, CO

Mar 18: Ramona Mainstage, CA

Mar 19: Corona M15, CA

Mar 20: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA

Mar 21: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Mar 23: Las Vegas Count’s Vamp’d, NV

Mar 24: Agoura Hills The Canyon, CA

Mar 25: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Mar 26: San Francisco The Independent, CA