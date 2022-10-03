U2’s Bono announces 14 nights of "words, music and mischief" as his Stories Of Surrender tour

U2 frontman Bono has announced a 14-city world tour to promote his forthcoming memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story (opens in new tab).

The singer will visit the UK, US, Canada, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany on the mini-tour, for what he's billing as Stories Of Surrender, promising "an evening of words, music and some mischief."



The book's sub-title, 40 Songs, One Story, is a reference to its 40 chapters, which are each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will appear throughout the book. The book is set to be published on November 1 by Hutchinson Heinemann.



'When I started to write this book I was hoping to draw in detail what I'd previously only sketched in songs," Bono says in a statement. "The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim's lack of progress ... With a fair amount of fun along the way."

The Stories Of Surrender tour will commence in New York on November 2, and run through to November 28, in Madrid, Spain.

The full list of dates can be viewed in the Twitter post below. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, October 7, at 10am. Every ticket sold will include a copy of the book.

The book is available to pre-order (opens in new tab) now.