Tyler could inspire Aerosmith album

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford believes Steven Tyler’s solo project could inspire the band to make another album.

The chances of a studio return have been in doubt ever since the lukewarm reception for 2012’s Music From Another Dimension. Last year drummer Joey Kramer said a follow-up was “unlikely.”

But Whitford tells The Morning Call: “We’re not currently in the studio or anything. We’re not quite sure when we might get back.

“Steven is working on a solo album that he’s been wanting to do for the last 20 years. I think a good deal of inspiration may come out of that – he may want to continue to write.”

The guitarist adds: “Maybe at some point this year we might record some new music. Currently, no plans.”

Bassist Tom Hamilton says there’s a possibility that, instead of writing new material, Aerosmith could go into into their archive of unused tracks.

“We have pretty much an album’s worth that has been gradually posted on the internet,” he says. “Some songs we were really looking forward to using. I would love to continue digging into that material.”

Tyler is currently working on his album in Nashville, after hinting last year that the work might have a strong country music influence.

Meanwhile, the band have released a clip of upcoming live DVD Aerosmith Rocks Donington, recorded at the Download festival last year. It’s set for a run of cinema screenings before it goes on sale.