Aerosmith drummer says follow-up to 2012 album unlikely

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer says the band are unlikely ever to make a follow-up to 2012's Music From Another Dimension!

The lukewarm reception to the last album and the state of the record industry could mean a new Aerosmith studio album may never see the light of day, according to Kramer, who adds that making records only makes sense to the likes of Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, Kramer says: “It would be great to make another record, but it’s almost, why bother? Records don’t sell, and they don’t do anything. There’s no record companies to pay for it, so you have to pay for it out of your pocket. Especially with us now, because we’re a free agent, we’re no longer with a record company.

“There’s really no money per se to be made on records. We used to make a lot of money on records. Now all of our money is made on touring. Artistically, it would be fun to make another record and it would be a beautiful thing if we can put it together. But to what avail, I don’t know. There’s almost no reason to do it, you know, judging from the last one and how it went over.”

Kramer admits being frustrated at the response to the last album and believes the songs on Music From Another Dimension! will be considered classics in years to come.

He adds: “Well, it is, it’s frustrating, because personally I think it’s a really good record. It’s an Aerosmith record and it was done the way that we used to do them. But there were certain things that held it back, one of them being the industry and the state that it’s in at present.

“That record, I think there’s a couple of songs that may become classics after being played for years, just like a lot of our other ones have. Because it’s going to be around and it’s going to be be played 15 years from now, 20 years from now unlike what’s going on now. Music now is so disposable. It’s so, like, ‘Okay, here it is and five minutes later there’s something else.’ We’re not the Justin Biebers and the Nicki Minajs of the world, so unfortunately, records don’t make sense.”

Producer Jack Douglas said in 2012 that Aerosmith had recorded 24 tracks during the sessions for Music From Another Dimension!, meaning there are a handful of as-yet-unheard songs which could eventually surface.