Aerosmith can't forget smell of Donington

Aerosmith say the unique smell of the Download audience at is one of the most unforgettable things about playing the festival at Donington.

Steven Tyler and co are poised to launch live movie Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014 in US cinemas. Shot during their 19-song headline set last year, it features tracks from across the veteran outfit’s career. It arrives in the UK in May.

Bassist Tom Hamilton says: “Every time we’ve been there it’s been the funkiest, most earthy audience on the tour. Usually the crowd’s been there are few days and it’s been raining a few days.

“The audience gets a distinct aroma, between the mud and the folks who thought it was too far to the porta-cans. It’s great – it smells like being on a farm.”

He adds: “The band was so tight that night. We could relax and have fun and get off on the insane crowd.”

Guitarist Brad Whitford says: “On this particular show you’re hearing it exactly as it happened. Nothing has been fixed or repaired – just sonically enhanced. If you see this in the theatre you’ll see something that’s as good as it can possibly be.”

This year’s Download festival takes place at Donington on June 12-14, headlined by Slipknot, Muse and Kiss.