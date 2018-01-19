Two Yes Guest Passes Up For Grabs At Trinity Charity Show

Organisers of Trinity III, the charity prog concert that takes place at Islington Assembly Hall on 12 May, have announced that one of their auction items is open for bidding.

Prog legends Yes, who celebrate their 50th Anniversary this year, have donated two guest passes for any date except London on their forthcoming UK tour. The tour starts in Bristol on March 13 and runs through to two London dates at the Palladium on 24⁄ 5 March.

Given that takes place ahead of TrinityIII an online auction is being run for these passes. Bidding starts at £75 and you can e-mail your bids to the organisers here.

The Steve Rothery Band headline Trinity III, which will also feature appearances from Ghost Community, Touchstone, Tin Spirits and Last Flight To Pluto. Two final acts will be announced next week. The celebrated Trinity auction will also take place, with Prog Editor Jerry Ewing returning as auctioneer, ably supported by assistant Steph.