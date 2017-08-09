Two fans stabbed at Rancid & Dropkick Murphys gig in Chicago

A man and a woman were stabbed at Tuesday night’s Rancid and Dropkick Murphys gig in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune report that a fight broke out at the bar area at the city’s Huntington Bank Pavilion and continued in the concert space at 9.30pm last night.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and face, while the 34-year-old woman suffered a wound in her abdomen. They were both rushed to Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they are said to be in stable conditions.

Local police confirmed a suspect had been arrested and a knife recovered from the scene.

The concert went ahead as planned, with a witness telling the newspaper that he saw the area of the attack cordoned off, but most people hadn’t realised what had happened.

The witness also said that security had used metal wands and searched fans thoroughly before they entered the venue.

The bands’ Boston To Berkley tour resumes tonight in Milwaukee. Find further information below.

Aug 09: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavillion, WI

Aug 11: Denver Sculpture Park, CO

Aug 12: Magna The Great Saltair, UT

Aug 13: Nampa Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID

Aug 15: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Aug 16: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Aug 18: Avila Beach, CA

Aug 19: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, CA

Aug 20: Berkeley Hearst Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 22: Chandler Rawhide Western Town & Event Centre, AZ

Aug 24: San Diego The Park At Petco Park, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, NV

