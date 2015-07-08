Twin Atlantic launch Party video

Twin Atlantic have released a live video for their track Fall Into The Party.

It’s compiled from footage shot at their biggest-ever headline shows, with the aim of marking how far they’ve come in the past 18 months.

Frontman Sam McTrusty says it’s about “getting to express ourselves, travelling, meeting new people who become inspirations and friends.”

He adds: “This compilation is just the tip of the iceberg – we feel we have only scratched the surface. Before we disappear to write our next chapter, we wanted to share the happy times we experienced with you all.”

Twin Atlantic play a run of shows in the coming weeks:

Jul 11: T In The Park, UK

Jul 18: Nice Theatre De Verdure, France

Aug 07: Cape Town Shimmy Beach Club, South Africa

Aug 08: Oppikoppi festival, South Africa

Aug 09: Oppikoppi festival, South Africa

Aug 21: Frequency festival, Austria

Aug 22: Chiemsee Summer festival, Germany

Aug 29: Reading festival, UK

Aug 30: Leeds festival, UK