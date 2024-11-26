Knocked Loose, Alex G, Slowdive to headline Outbreak 2025, with Denzel Curry, Danny Brown, Deafheaven, Julie, Speed among supporting bill for Manchester weekender

Knocked Loose, Alex G and shoegaze pioneers Slowdive have been announced as the headline attractions for next year's Outbreak festival, with Denzel Curry, Danny Brown, Deafheaven and Sunny Day Real Estate among the supporting cast.



Outbreak 2025 is set to take place at Manchester's B.E.C. Arena on June 14 and 15. Other artists scheduled to play the weekend include Drug Church, Gouge Away, Jesus Piece, Militarie Gun, Speed, Momma, and Model/Actriz.



A ticket pre-sale for the festival begins at 10am on Thursday, November 28, with the general on sale from 10am on Friday, November 29. Full details can be found here.

The full list of confirmed artists announced for the weekender so far can be viewed below:

Details of the line-up for the London edition of Outbreak, set to take place on June 13 as a "one day, multi stage festival in the city centre", will be announced tomorrow, November 27.

Outbreak festival has received plaudits in recent years for expanding the boundaries of what is expected from a 'heavy' music festival.

Back in 2023, Metal Hammer's Stephen Hill hailed that summer's line-up - which featured Converge, Code Orange, Death Grips, Denzel Curry and more - as "one of the most eclectic and diverse lineups the UK has ever seen", and noted, "The summer of 2023 should serve as a line in the sand for UK festival bookers, because it’s now unquestionably been proven that you can curate a diverse, eclectic, inclusive festival bill, and people who love heavy music will pay good money to see it."