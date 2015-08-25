Turbowolf confirm Euro tour

Turbowolf have announced a European tour which includes four UK dates.

The dates sandwich an extended North American jaunt. The British rockers are also lined up to play at Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend, after shows in Liverpool and Oxford supporting Bring Me The Horizon.

The band say: “Turbowolf as a band is very excited about its forthcoming travels to such far flung and downright exotic places as Stockholm, Hamburg, Paris, Dallas, New York, Flint, Toronto, Nashville, LA band everywhere in between featured on our European tour with Doc Martens, and then our US tour with Nothing More.

“As people, we’re burning with a kind of heat that comes from a terrible fever. This fever cannot be tempered without seeing all your wonderful faces, staring into those expectant eyes, and giving you all exactly what you’re looking for, and maybe a little bit more. The world is ours. Let’s do this.”

Turbowolf released their second album Two Hands in April and are already working on the follow-up.

Aug 26: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK (with BMTH)

Aug 27: Oxford O2 Academy, UK (with BMTH)

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 30: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 05: Hamburg Molotow Club, Germany

Sep 07: Copenhagen Huset-KBH, Denmark

Sep 08: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Sep 11: Amsterdam The Winston, Netherlands

Sep 12: Paris Fieche D’or, France

Sep 14: Dallas Trees, TX

Sep 15: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Sep 17: Bloomington Castle Theatre, IL

Sep 18: Columbus The Basement, OH

Sep 19: Cleveland Heights Grog Shop, OH

Sep 20: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Sep 22: Cambridge The Sinclair, MA

Sep 23: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Sep 25: Toronto Mod Club Theatre, ON

Sep 26: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Sep 28: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL

Sep 29: Fort Myers Dixie Roadhouse, FL

Sep 30: St Petersburg State Theatre, FL

Oct 02: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 03: Johnson City Capone’s, TN

Oct 04: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 05: Chattanooga Rhythm And Brews, TN

Oct 06: Birmingham Zydeco, AL

Oct 08: Jacksonville Hooligans Pub & Music Hall, NC

Oct 12: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN

Oct 13: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Oct 14: Little Rock Juanita’s, AR

Oct 15: New Orleans One Eyed Jacks, LA

Oct 20: Tempe 51 West

Oct 21: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Oct 24⁄ 25 : Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Oct 27: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Oct 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 29: Islington O2 Academy, UK

Oct 30: Manchester Academy 3, UK