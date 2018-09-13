Try out and buy all the latest gear at the UK Guitar Show

The UK Guitar Show will bring together some of the biggest names in guitars when it gets under way later this month.

The event will take place at London’s Olympia on September 29 & 30 and is brought to you by the organisers of the London Drum Show and the London Bass Guitar Show and is run in association with with MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques and Louder.

Artists including Misha Mansoor and Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will be there, along with YouTube Sensation Justin Sandercoe, with a variety of workshops available to take your playing to the next level.

The Gear Hall will be home to a huge range of products for you to try and buy, with equipment by Faith, Peavey, Shergold, Auden, Martin, Blackstar, Fender, Patrick James Eggle, GEWA, Gretsch, Takamine, Jackson, Vox, Marshall, Ibanez, PRS, Ernie Ball, Music Man, Yamaha, Line 6, Taylor, Gordon Smith, DV Mark, Promenade and YellowRock available over the weekend.

There will also be a collection of beautiful gear you might not have come across before from AC Guitars, Stone Wolf, Reiver, Atkin, Bigfoot, Schwung, Case, Turnstone, CJ Swannell, Crimson, SBC, Drewman, Walrus Audio, Gardiner Houlgate, Gray, ThorpyFX, Seth Bacchus, Hayden Williams, Longfellow, PJD, Snap Dragon, The Gear Garage, Adrian Lucas and more.

A wide range of strings, pedals, audio equipment, accessories and more will also be available, while the Vintage Zone will house 21 of Rory Gallagher’s guitars – giving fans the opportunity of a lifetime to get up close to some of the late musicians best-loved instruments.

Tickets for the two-day event are now available. Don’t mis out!