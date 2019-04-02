Tronos, ft Megadeth and Napalm Death members launch video for Judas Cradle

Tronos have released a video for their new single Judas Cradle.

The band features Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren on drums, Napalm Death’s Shane Embury on vocals and guitars, and Russ Russell on vocals, guitars and synths.

The song will feature on the trio’s upcoming album Celestial Mechanics, which will be released on April 12 via Century Media Records.

The striking video for the epic track was created by Khaled Lowe, Sam Edwards and Caleb Carney for A-Side Films and can be watched below.

Tronos say in a statement: “Judas Cradle is our second single and shows more of the epic side of the album. It’s a real journey into our musical trip, we really let loose on this one.

“Although on the surface the story is set in fantasy, lyrically it draws a strong parallel to the struggles of mankind living on this dying planet. It may appear very dark and depressing... but stick with it, there's light and hope for us all!”

They describe the video as a “tormented and twisted journey through the many levels of hell of a man trapped in his own mind.”

The statement continues: “We had strong visions of the kind of feeling we wanted to convey and the type of mind blowing visual extravaganza we felt such a song required. And film makers Khaled Lowe, Sam Edwards as well as Caleb Carney have done an incredible job of capturing our tortured imaginations.”

Celestial Mechanics also features a number of guest musicians including Voivod’s Denis ‘Snake’ Belanger, Faith No More’s Billy Gould, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and Nuclear Assault’s Dan Lilker.

Tronos: Celestial Mechanics

1. Walk Among The Dead Things

2. Judas Cradle

3. The Ancient Deceit

4. The Past Will Wither And Die

5. A Treaty With Reality

6. Voyeurs Of Nature's Tragedies

7. Birth Womb

8. Premonition

9. Beyond The Stream Of Consciousness

10. Johnny Blade