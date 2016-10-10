Trivium's Corey Beaulieu says new album will launch in 2017

Trivium’s Corey Beaulieu says their next album will be launched in 2017.

The guitarist says there’s “no shortage” of material, as they’ve been writing since before the launch of 2015’s Silence In The Snow – but they still need to work out a timeline.

He tells Soundwave Brigade: “We’re always working on new music. We’ve been writing even before Silence came out – ideas are always popping up.

“By the time we get done touring, we’ve already got the jist of what we’re going to go into the studio with. We have a lot of material. There’s no shortage of that.

“Now it’s working out scheduling with producers, studios, the whole timeline of pre-production and songwriting. We should be able to get into rehearsal space to jam everything and get it to where it sounds like a bunch of songs.

“Hopefully once we have a better idea of that, then we’ll know when realistically the next record might come out. I don’t exactly know when, but it will definitely come out sometime next year. Any time before December 2017 it will be out.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Trivium are currently touring the US – and they recently announced a run of European dates next year.

Oct 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 11: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Oct 13: Poughkeepsie Chance Theater, NY

Oct 14: Worcester Palladium, MA

Oct 15: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Oct 18: Saint Petersburg State Theatre Concerts, FL

Oct 19: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Oct 21: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues Orlando, FL

Feb 11: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Feb 12: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 14: Birmingham Institute, UK

Feb 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Feb 17: LondonRoundhouse, UK

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 20: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Feb 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 22: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 25: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Feb 27: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 02: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mat 04: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 06: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Mar 11: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Mar 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Mar 13: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Mar 16: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Mar 17: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Mar 18: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Mar 19: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Mar 21: Cognac West Rock, France

Mar 22: Paris Caberet-Sauvage, France

Mar 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

