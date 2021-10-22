Trivium postpone UK/Europe headline tour to 2023 due to Covid-19 restrictions

Ongoing concerns over the potential spread of Covid-19 have forced Trivium to knock back their winter UK and European tour to 2023. The Florida metal kings were set to launch an extensive European tour in support of the recently-released In The Court Of The Dragon on November 11 in Glasgow, but uncertainties over restrictions put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus have derailed the group’s plans.

“We are deeply disappointed that we have to postpone these dates as we were determined to be one of the first international acts to resume touring across Europe,” says bassist Paolo Gregoletto. “Unfortunately with the uncertainty of cross border travel and restrictions it’s become impossible for these dates to proceed as planned. We can assure you we were doing everything up until the last minute to figure out a way to do the shows and it wasn’t a decision we made lightly.



“We appreciate this is a way off, but we promise to make it worth the wait and we have two new albums worth of material we haven’t toured yet to bring to you. We can’t wait to return and hope to see all of you at the rescheduled dates!”

The new dates for the 2023 Dead Men & Dragons tour are:

Jan 12: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Academy

Jan 14: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Jan 15: London O2 Academy Brixton

In The Court Of The Dragon became Trivium’s eighth UK Top 40 album when it debuted at number 20 on October 15.