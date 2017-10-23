How do Trivium feel about The Sin And The Sentence?

Following our previous two videos with Trivium, which look at the writing and the recording of new album The Sin And The Sentence, the third and final instalment has Matt Heafy and Paolo Gregoletto discussing the lyrical process of the album and their favourite songs from the record.

The Sin And The Sentence is one of the best records in Trivium’s impressive arsenal, melding all the strongest elements from their previous seven albums into a knockout punch of contemporary metal. In the below video, Paolo and Matt discuss what the album actually sounds like, deciding that it’s just Trivium.

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer (and on TeamRock+) we get the real story behind The Sin And The Sentence, and how Matt had to fight back from his devastating vocal injury.

