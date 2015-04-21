Tribulation unveil their gloriously gloomy new video

Emerging from the same shadowy, Swedish realms that gave rise to the likes of Watain, In Solitude and Morbus Chron, Tribulation have been charting their own, exploratory journey for over a decade, one that’s taken them from the darkest reaches of death metal to the luminous, gothic sensibilities that haunt their new album, The Children Of The Night.

Another evolutionary leap from 2013’s The Formulas Of Death, The Children… foregoes the extremity of yore for a more classic sound steeped in archaic atmospheres, yet giving rise to a sense that Tribulation are fearlessly crossing hallowed, virgin territories, and we have an exclusive preview in the captivatingly musty form of the video for the album’s opening track, Strange Gateways Beckon. Enter the portal below for all manner of exotic and unearthly delights lurk within its shadows!

Cross the threshold into Tribulation’s Facebook page here.

Steal away into the night with a fresh copy of The Children Of The Night here.

And for higher adepts, order the Deluxe Box Set version here.