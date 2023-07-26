Trevor Rabin to release first vocal-led solo album for over 30 years

Former Yes guitarist and vocalist Trevor Rabin has announced that he has signed a new record deal with InsideOut Music and will release his first vocal-led solo album, Rio, for over 30 years, on October 6.

"Signing to Inside Out was the most natural and happy signing," Rabin states. "Thomas [Waber, label head] and I have been friends for a while, and we’ve wanted to work together for a while. As I got close to completing the project, I called Thomas. It was that simple. I am extremely happy to be working with the InsideOut team and being part of the Sony family.

“Over the past ten years I was having ideas, concepts that I couldn’t implement due to my busy schedule. To be honest, those years flew by in a flurry. I knew that this was the time, and once I found my momentum I worked on the album 24/7.”

Rabin's last solo album, 2012's Jacaranda was a purely instrumental album. It's predecessor was 1989's Can't Look Away was the last to feature his singing, and which was released during his tenure with prog legends Yes, with whom he released 90125 (1983), Big Generator (1987), Union (19991) and Talk (1994).

Since leaving Yes in 1994 Rabin has worked on an increasing amount of successful film scores, including Con Air, Armageddon, Remember The Titans, Enemy Of The State, Deep Blue Sea, Glory Road, and Gone In 60 Seconds. He formed ARW, later Yes featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman, in 2016 and toured but a much-hoped for album never materialised.

"Working with Trevor is a big bucket list moment for me and the label," adds Waber. "I became a fan of his signature writing style at the beginning of the 80s and have been following him ever since. He is one of the true greats in Rock Music. ‘Rio’ is everything we could have hoped for and more!"

Rio is named after Rabin’s grand-daughter, and the album cover features a painting by Trevor himself which you can see below.

Rio will be available to pre-order from the August 4.