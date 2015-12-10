Tremonti writing Alter Bridge tunes on the road

Mark Tremonti is spending his free time on his current solo tour penning material for the next Alter Bridge album.

Revealing that his solo project’s third album, Dust, will be released on “April 2 or 3” next year, the guitarist adds that Alter Bridge will hit the studio in January to begin work on the follow-up to 2013’s Fortress, which is tentatively expected to be released in the summer of 2016. He has already started sharing ideas with AB frontman Myles Kennedy.

Tremonti tells Linea Rock: “I’m working every day, working non-stop. I’ve been just sending Myles ideas through the phone. And we hit the studio in January.

“We’ll get together to write in January and then probably start recording in February. We haven’t gotten together in person yet, but we’re starting to throw ideas back and forth.”

Tremonti’s solo project released second album Cauterize this year. The third album, Dust, was recorded at the same time.

He adds: “It’ll be out on April 2 or April 3, I think. There are 20 songs we all recorded at once and we tried to split them up evenly. So each album is evenly paced. If there was two ballads, one’s on the one record, one’s on the other.”

Tremonti is currently on a European tour which includes five UK dates starting this week.