Tremonti share video for new album title track Marching In Time

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has shared the title track of his forthcoming fifth solo album, Marching In Time.

Clearly a subject close to Tremonti’s heart, the album’s seven minute closing track tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and how he prepares for life during that time, something the guitarist recently experienced in his own life.

We’re told that Marching In Time “will allow fans to take a personal look into Mark Tremonti's previous year as he discovers how to establish himself into the world of new parenthood, while reflecting on the world at large.”

The album, available to pre-order now ahead of its release on September 24, is the follow-up to 2018‘s A Dying Machine.



Tremonti will hit the road in the USA for a range of shows from September through December, with Daughtry and/or Sevendust. All details are on the band’s website.

(Image credit: Tremonti)

The track listing for Marching In Time is:



1. A World Away

2. Now And Forever

3. If Not For You

4. Thrown Further

5. Let That Be Us

6. The Last One Of Us

7. In One Piece

8. Under The Sun

9. Not Afraid To Lose

10. Bleak

11. Would You Kill

12. Marching In Time