Tremonti announce new album Marching In Time

Tremonti have announced their fifth studio album, Marching In Time, scheduled for release September 24 via Napalm Records.

For the new album, frontman Mark Tremonti, who also spends his time playing guitar for the Myles Kennedy-fronted outfit Alter Bridge, has continued his formula of riff-heavy, technical tunes, but has left the conceptual style of its predecessor, A Dying Machine, behind. Instead, Marching In Time showcases 12 individual songs that each tell their own story.

The new album will allow fans to take a personal look into Mark Tremonti's previous year as he discovers how to establish himself into the world of new parenthood, while reflecting on the world at large.

Marching In Time is now available for pre-order. Check back for single announcements soon.

Check out the tracklist below:

1. A World Away

2. Now And Forever

3. If Not For You

4. Thrown Further

5. Let That Be Us

6. The Last One Of Us

7. In One Piece

8. Under The Sun

9. Not Afraid To Lose

10. Bleak

11. Would You Kill

12. Marching In Time