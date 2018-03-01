Tremonti reveal UK/European tour and new album A Dying Machine

Tremonti have revealed details of a headline UK and European tour which will get underway this summer.

The run of shows have been scheduled in support of the band’s upcoming studio album A Dying Machine, which will be released later this year via Napalm Records, with further details to follow in due course.

The run of live shows will start in Munich on June 18 and wrap up with Mark Tremonti, Eric Friedman and Garrett Whitlock’s appearance at Wacken Open Air on August 2.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am tomorrow (Friday, March 2) via Tremonti’s official website.

The band will also support Iron Maiden on some of their Legacy Of The Beast tour dates. Find full details below.

Jun 18: Munich Strom, Germany

Jun 19: Leipzig Taubshental, Germany

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Jun 28: Glasgow ABC, UK

Jun 29: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jun 30: Birmingham Institute, UK

Jul 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 03: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jul 05: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Jul 07: Barcelona RockFest, Spain

Jul 09: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 14: Viveiro Ressurection Fest, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Plazza Dell’Unita d’Italia, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 29: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland

Jul 31: Berlin Lido, Germany

Aug 01: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

