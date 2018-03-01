Tremonti reveal UK/European tour and new album A Dying Machine

Tremonti have revealed details of a headline UK and European tour which will get underway this summer.
The run of shows have been scheduled in support of the band’s upcoming studio album A Dying Machine, which will be released later this year via Napalm Records, with further details to follow in due course.
The run of live shows will start in Munich on June 18 and wrap up with Mark Tremonti, Eric Friedman and Garrett Whitlock’s appearance at Wacken Open Air on August 2.
Tickets will go on sale from 10am tomorrow (Friday, March 2) via Tremonti’s official website.
The band will also support Iron Maiden on some of their Legacy Of The Beast tour dates. Find full details below.
- Orange Goblin return with new album The Wolf Bites Back
- Tony Iommi and Rob Halford unite for the first time in the new Metal Hammer
- KK Downing says recent Judas Priest comments were “regretfully misinterpreted”
- Metal Hammer Podcast: Taake And Metal's Censorship Problem
Tremonti A Dying Machine 2018 UK and European tour dates
Jun 18: Munich Strom, Germany
Jun 19: Leipzig Taubshental, Germany
Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands
Jun 28: Glasgow ABC, UK
Jun 29: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
Jun 30: Birmingham Institute, UK
Jul 02: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jul 03: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Jul 05: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK
Jul 07: Barcelona RockFest, Spain
Jul 09: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 14: Viveiro Ressurection Fest, Spain
Jul 17: Trieste Plazza Dell’Unita d’Italia, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia
Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)
Jul 29: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland
Jul 31: Berlin Lido, Germany
Aug 01: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Alter Bridge: Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti share their guitar secrets