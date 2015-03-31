Tremonti name Van Halen stand-in

Tremonti have named the bassist who’ll stand in for Wolfgang Van Halen on their upcoming tour.

Tanner Keegan will take his place after he announced he wouldn’t hit the road in support of the band’s album Cauterize due to commitments with his dad’s outfit.

But Van Halen added said: “I am still part of Tremonti and very excited for the release of Cauterize.”

Keegan plays in his own rock-blues band, based in Madison, Indiana.

Mark Tremonti and co’s second album is released on June 9. They recently revealed a lyric promo for the track Another Heart. They appear at this year’s Download festival on the weekend of June 12-14.

Cauterize tracklist