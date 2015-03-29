Van Halen to miss Tremonti tour

Wolfgang Van Halen won’t tour with the band in support of upcoming album Cauterize, he’s confirmed.

The bassist will instead hit the road with his dad’s band Van Halen, who are promoting their Tokyo Dome Live In Concert package.

Wolfgang says: “I am still part of Tremonti and very excited for the release of Cauterize – but unfortunately I’m unable to participate in the tour due to my prior commitment.”

He adds: “Looking forward to seeing all the Tremonti fans on the road as soon as my schedule permits.”

Cauterize, the second album from the band formed by Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti, is set for launch on June 9. The band – who just released a lyric video for their track Another Heart – tour the US with Seether in May then head to Europe in June, with dates to be announced soon.