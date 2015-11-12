Trail Of Dead’s Keely releases solo stream

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead frontman Conrad Keely has released a stream of his track In Words Of A Not So Famous Man.

It’s taken from his solo album entitled Original Machines, out on January 22 via Superball Music. Hear it below.

It was recorded in Montreal, Canada throughout the summer and features tracks written while he was travelling through Cambodia where he currently lives.

Keely will play four shows across the UK this month, starting in Leicester on November 14. A full album tracklist will be revealed in due course.

Conrad Keely UK tour

Nov 14: Leicester Bishop Street Church

Nov 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Nov 16: Devizes The Lamb

Nov 17: London Shacklewell Arms