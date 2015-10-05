Trader Horne stream Goodbye Mercy Kelly

Trader Horne have streamed their track Goodbye Mercy Kelly exclusively with Prog.

It’s taken from the 2015 edition of Morning Way, originally released by Judy Dyble and Jackie McAuley in 1970. The 13-track album is to be re-released on October 16 with two additional tracks, Goodbye Mercy Kelly and Here Comes The Rain.

Dyble tells Prog: “Jack and I just finished practising Goodbye Mercy Kelly. I was thinking while singing, what an interesting song it is, and how lovely the harmonies are to sing.

“Listening to the original track, the harp part – played, I believe, by the great David Snell – made us both smile at its joyful swing, which contrasts with the slightly creepy words. We’re really looking forward to playing this live.”

Trader Horne stage a one-off reunion show at London’s Bush Hall on November 29 and tickets are on sale now. Morning Way will be available on standard CD and limited-edition red vinyl with download.

Tracklist