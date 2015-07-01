Toundra add extra Euro tour dates

Toundra have announced an extra run of European dates.

The gigs come on the back of their current tour which includes an appearance at Bristol’s ArcTanGent festival on the weekend of August 20-22.

They’ll kick off the string of new shows in September in Marseille, France, and will play London’s Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen on November 9.

The live dates are in support of latest album IV which Prog said featured “lulling post-rock soundscapes” and “distortion-pedal-to-the-metal plunges.” It was issued in January via Superball Music.

The Spanish outfit said of the release: “IV is the result of a year of hard work – 12 months that went by extremely quickly. This is what we are, honest and straight, and we feel extremely proud.”

Toundra recently released a promo for the track Belenos. View it below.

Jul 10: Barcelona Cruilla, Spain

Jul 11: Bilbao Krisonfest

Jul 16: Viveiro Resurrection, Spain

Jul 17: Albi Xtreme, France

Aug 02: Burriana Arenal Sound, Spain

Aug 13: Burgos Sonorama

Aug 22: Bristol ArcTanGent, UK

Sep 05: Burela Osa Do Mar, Spain

Sep 11: Don Benito Rincon Pio Sound, Spain

Sep 12: Penafiel Ignition Fest, Portugal

Sep 25: Marseille L’Intermediaire, France

Sep 26: Morthomiers L’Automne de Morthomiers, France

Sep 27: Toulouse, Le Saint Des Seins, France

Nov 07: Bordeaux Heretic Club, France

Nov 08: Paris Espace B, France

Nov 09: London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, UK

Nov 11: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Nov 12: Berlin Badehaus, Germany

Nov 13: Siegen Vortex Club, Germany

Nov 14: Freiburg Haus Der Jugend, Germany