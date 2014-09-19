Touchstone reveal Christmas plans

Touchstone plan to put a difficult year behind them with two celebratory Christmas shows in December.

The first takes place at London’s Borderline on December 12, featuring special guests Symphony Of Pain. The second will be a double-header with IOEarth at the Robin 2 in Bilston on December 14.

The events follow the cancellation of Touchstone’s DVD launch shows in June as a result of a family illness. The band’s schedule had already been kept light while bassist Paul ‘Moo’ Moorghen underwent spinal surgery.

The band say: “Our Borderline special guests, the glorious Symphony Of Pain, bring their unique, eclectic blend of hard, melodic rock, laced with dark gothic overtones, fused with the dynamism of classical instrumentation.

“As the Bilston gig is the last of the year, we’ve decided to make it a double-header. IOEarth will join us as joint headliners, performing their first UK gig in over a year.

“We’re really excited and we’re already working hard to ensure that the unusually quiet 2014 goes out with an almightily loud bang.”

Those who kept tickets for the cancelled DVD shows can use them to attend the December gigs.