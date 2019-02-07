Toto announce 40 Tours Around The Sun live release

Toto have announced that they’ll release a new live package next month.

It’s titled 40 Tours Around The Sun and will arrive on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/2CD, Blu-ray/2CD, 3LP, 2CD and on digital and streaming platforms on March 22 via Eagle Rock.

The performance was captured in front of 18,000 Toto fans at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in March 2018 as the band toured in celebration of their 40th anniversary.

Along with the live set from the night, the DVD and Blu-ray packages will feature new interviews with Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Joseph Williams.

A statement on 40 Tours Around The Sun reads: “Toto remain one of the top-selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility.

"They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles to enjoy a multi-generational worldwide fan base.”

Find a trailer for the release along with further details below.

Toto will return to the road later this month for shows in Japan. They'll then head out for further dates later this year, including a headline set at London’s Live At Chelsea.

40 Tours Around The Sun tracklist

1. Intro

2. Alone

3. Hold The Line

4. Lovers In The Night

5. Spanish Sea

6. I Will Remember

7. English Eyes

8. Jake To The Bone

9. Lea

10. Rosanna

11. Miss Sun

12. Georgy Porgy

13. Human Nature

14. Holyanna

15. No Love

16. Mushanga

17. Stop Loving You

18. Girl Goodbye

19. Angela

20. Lion

21. Dune (Desert Theme)

22. While My Guitar Gently Weeps

23. Stranger In Town

24. Make Believe

25. Africa

26. The Road Goes On