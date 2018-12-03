Toto to headline Live At Chelsea 2019

Toto have been confirmed as headliners of next summer’s Live At Chelsea.

The London event will take place on June 13 on the outdoor grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea – home of the Chelsea Pensioners, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales donated towards the care of the Chelsea Pensioners.

The following day, Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Ballardo will headline the event, with further artists set to be revealed in due course.

A variety of packages for Live At Chelsea 2019 are available, with further details available from the official website.

Along with money going towards the Chelsea Pensioners, some of the cash will also go towards the maintenance of the Grade I listed site, which has provided care to ex-military personnel since 1682.

Toto, meanwhile, released their limited edition box set titled All In last week.

It launched through Legacy Recordings and features the albums Toto, Hydra, Turn Back, IV, Isolation, Fahrenheit, The Seventh One, Kingdom Of Desire, Tambu, Mindfields and Toto XX along with a variety of bonus material.