Tool’s tiniest fan: Toddler dances to Fear Inoculum’s Invincible in adorable video

Thanks to the recent spate of continuous bad news, from the happenings in Trump’s America to non-stop pandemic garble, doom-scrolling has become all the more frequent.

However, in spite of its many downfalls, the internet also comes in handy when in need of a quick pick-me-up. Whether you're after adorable dogs, cats behaving strangely or even videos of young children dancing to Tool – such as in this new viral video – the internet has you covered.

The young Batman pyjama-sporting skipper can be found frolicking to the sounds of Tool’s Fear Inoculum track Invincible, played from the family’s television. As he gallops across the living room floor, plastic cup in hand, the boy triumphantly stomps to the rhythm and is seen doing tiny head bangs. What makes this video all the more watchable is that this isn’t just some random burst of infant energy – the child seems to really feel the music, matching his movements to each part of the song.

When the 13 minute track ends, the boy seems to question “that’s all?” and stares longingly at the TV in hope of more music – a feeling many Tool fans have grown accustomed with in waiting for new releases over the past decade.

Youtube user Mom of Five uploaded the video just before Christmas, and has since amassed over 30,000 views.

Although recent events have put a stop to live music for the foreseeable, including for Tool who were just in the midst of touring 2019’s Fear Inoculum album when the pandemic struck, we still have the joy of listening to our favourite bands from the safety of our homes. Perhaps there’s even something to be learnt here – once in a while, why not let loose and blot out the world to some great music, even just for a moment? And obviously, Tool seems to provide the perfect soundtrack.