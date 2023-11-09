Tool are teasing European and UK tour dates for 2024

Prog metal giants Tool are teasing a return to Europe and the UK in 2024. While the band haven't announced any official dates as yet, a recent update on Facebook suggests the shows will be announced imminently, offering a sign-up to the Tool Army - an official fan club for the band - for the first details of the tour.

"Tool Army cordially invites you to join us as we launch our upcoming European tour," the band write, leaving things pretty unambiguous, while a 30-second teaser comprised of psychedelic imagery and footage of the band performing confirms that Tool are planning to play both Europe and the UK in 2024.

Watch the teaser video below.

Tool last toured the UK in 2022, in support of their most recent record, Fear Inoculum. Before that, other than an appearance at the 2019 Download Festival, the band hadn't toured the UK since 2007.

The band recently headlined Power Trip festival in Indio, California and have dates booked in the US and Canada up to November 22, taking a break before resuming a US tour in the New Year with dates running from January 11 in Baltimore, Maryland to February 19 2024, where their US tour is currently due to end in Las Vegas on February 18 2024.

Fear Inoculum was released in 2019, a 13-year gap from 2006's 10,000 Days. While the band haven't officially announced that they are working on a follow-up, in 2022 drummer Danny Carey suggested to Cleveland Scene that new music was definitely in the works, adding that "I'm sure it won't take us this long for the next one. We even had some stuff left over from the last one that we'll develop. We have head starts on three or four new songs."

Additionally, bassist Justin Chancellor recently appeared on the podcast The Vinyl Guide and offered an update on the band's recording plans.

"We haven't recorded anything yet," he admits. "But we're quite busy until — I guess until after the spring of next year touring. So once that's done, we're gonna get back in the studio and knuckle down and put some of it together."

So whether this European/UK tour fits into those Spring plans or will come after potential studio time remains to be seen, but either way it looks like Tool fans should be keeping their eyes out in 2024.