Tool reveal supporting artist for 2022 UK/European tour

Tool have announced that New York-based collective Brass Against will be playing as support on their upcoming European tour in 2022.

Brass Against are a group of politically-minded musicians who – as declared on their website – "share the goal of creating music to inspire social and personal change". The group are known for their heavy brass-filled covers of songs by artists such as Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and – of course – Tool, previously performing covers of The Pot and Lateralus.

Taking to social media to share the good news, Brass Against wrote: "This is so fun to write…We are the special guests on Tool’s European tour in the spring!!”

Meanwhile, Tool wrote: "Brass Against captured our attention after posting their covers of The Pot, Lateralus, and more. We’re excited to share that they’ll be joining us for our spring 2022 European tour.”

When Maynard James Keenan and co. first announced the tour last month, Tool’s Danny Carey said, “It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road.

"These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Apr 23: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DK

Apr 25: Oslo SpektrumA, NO

Apr 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SE

Apr 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, DE

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, DE

May 02: Manchester AO Arena Manchester, UK

May 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 06: 6 Dublin 3Arena, IE

May 09: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 10: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, FR

May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BE

May 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, DE

May 17: Cologne Lanxess Arena, DE

May 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, NL

May 21: Krakow Tauron Arena, PL

May 23: Prague O2 Arena, CZ

May 24: Budapest SportAréna, HU