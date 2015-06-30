AC/DC finally stream back catalogue

AC/DC’s back catalogue is now available to stream for the first time.

They’ve long held out against putting their material on streaming services and were initially reluctant to issue their work on iTunes.

In 2011, mainman Angus Young told Sky News (via the Guardian): “We are a band who started off with albums and that’s how we’ve always been. We always were a band that if you heard something on the radio, well, that’s only three minutes. Usually the best tracks were on the albums.”

Their catalogue became available on Apple’s download service the following year.

The band are currently on the road supporting 2014’s Rock Or Bust. It’s their first release and tour without mainman Malcolm Young.

Drummer Phil Rudd will be sentenced for threatening to kill and possession of drugs on July 9. He’s been replaced in the touring lineup by returning sticksman Chris Slade.

Former frontman Bon Scott is the cover star in the latest edition of Classic Rock magazine – out now in print, digitally and via TeamRock+.

Jul 01: Dulbin Aviva Stadium, Ireland

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Dessel Graspop site, Belgium

Jul 09: Imola Autodromo, Italy

Jul 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

Jul 15: Roskilde site, Denmark

Jul 17: Oslo Calle Hovin, Norway

Jul 19: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 22: Hammenlinna Open Air Park, Finland

Jul 25: Warsaw National Stadium, Poland

Aug 22: Foxborough Gilette Stadium, MA

Aug 26: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 28: Quebec City Plains Of Abraham, ON

Aug 31: Montreal Olympic Stadium, QC

Sep 03: Ottawa TD Place, ON

Sep 05: Moncton Magnetic Hill, NB

Sep 08: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Sep 10: Toronto Downsview Park, ON

Sep 15: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 17: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Sep 20: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 22: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 25: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Sep 28: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Nov 04: Sydney ANZ Stadium, Australia

Nov 21: Adelaide Oval, Australia

Nov 27: Perth Domain Stadium, Australia

Dec 06: Melbourne Etihad Stadium, Australia

Dec 12: Wellington Westpac Stadium, New Zealand

Dec 15: Auckland Western Springs Stadium, New Zealand

