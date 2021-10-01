Tool add second London date to 2022 UK tour “due to huge demand”

Tool have added a second London date to their UK tour, “due to huge demand” according to promoters LiveNation.

The Los Angeles prog-metal quartet will now follow their previously-announced May 9 show in the capital with a second gig the following evening, May 10.

On their first visit to the UK and Ireland since the release of 2019’s Fear Inoculum, Maynard James Keenan’s band will also play Manchester's AO Arena on May 2, Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on May 4 and Dublin's 3Arena on May 6 and the London The O2 Arena on May 9. Tickets for all dates are now on-sale.

EXTRA DATE ADDED: Due to huge demand, rock legends @Tool will play a second show at @TheO2 in May 2022!

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said drummer Danny Carey when the original shows were announced on September 27. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tool will play the following dates in Europe next spring:

Apr 23: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DEN

Apr 25: Oslo Spektrum, NOR

Apr 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

Apr 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, GER

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER



May 02: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3Arena, IRE

May 09: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 10: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, FRA

May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

May 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, GER

May 17: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GER

May 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

May 21: Krakow Tauron Arena, POL

May 23: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

May 24: Budapest SportAréna, HUN