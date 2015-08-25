Tony MacAlpine in cancer alert

Tony MacAlpine has postponed tours of Asia and Australia after an emergency medical investigation suggested he’s suffering from cancer.

And he can only hope he’ll be well enough to keep his planned European dates in October and November.

The shows were arranged to support the launch of his latest solo album, Concrete Gardens, released in April.

MacAlpine says: “Last week I was taken to hospital with severe stomach pains. Following blood work, MRI scans and various procedures, doctors discovered a large mass in my intestine.

“It seems likely that we’re dealing with cancer. My doctors advised me that this will need to be dealt with immediately, and I’m scheduled for surgery this week.”

He expects recovery to take a month, which means he’ll still be recuperating when the Asian and Australian dates were to take place.

He adds: “Providing all goes well, I should be well enough to perform on the European tour. We apologise for any inconvenience – but I’m determined to make these dates up and rock your city soon.”

Oct 15: Manchester Band On The Wall Oct 16: London Underworld Oct 18: Vaureal Le Forum, France Oct 20: Weert De Bosull, Netherlands Oct 21: Amsterdam Q Factory, Netherlands Oct 23: Reichenbach Bergkeller, Germany Oct 25: Opole Drum Fest, Poland Oct 27: Olomouc Bounty Rock Cafe, Czech Republic Oct 28: Brno Metro, Czech Republic Oct 29: Nove Mesto Blue Note, Slovakia Oct 30: Budapest A38, Hungary Nov 01: Bucharest Silver Church, Romania Nov 02: Vienne Reigen, Austria Nov 03: Munich Rockclub Garage, Germany Nov 04: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland Nov 06: Rome Planet Live Club, Italy Nov 07: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy Nov 08: San Giovanni Blitz Live Music Pub, Italy Nov 09: Bosco Marengo Live 23, Italy Nov 11: Nice Le Palace, France Nov 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz3, Spain Nov 13: Zaragoza Sala Lopez, Spain Nov 14: Madrid Cala Cats, Spain Nov 15: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal