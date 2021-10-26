Tony Kaye releases poignant new video for Sweetest Dreams

Former Yes keyboard player Tony Kaye has release a poignant video for Sweetest Dreams, which you can watch below. It's taken from Kaye's recently released solo album End Of Innocence, which pays tribute to the tragic events of 9/11.

The moving lament was written and sung by Kaye’s wife Dani Torchia, providing a moment of sensitive reflection following the fall of the towers. The song highlights the sadness, pain and anguish of those left behind, living with the memory of loved-ones lost.

Kaye released his debut solo album, End Of Innocence, through Spirit Of Unicorn Music (distributed via Cherry Red Records) in September. The album is largely an orchestral, suite is designed to he heard in its entirety, although Sweetest Dreams provides a vocal interlude.

“The next day I unpacked my keyboards for the first time in a long time,” Kaye recalls having witnessed the horror of 9/11 unfurl on television. “I didn’t know what I was going to do. It was one of those things that happened, inspiration on a musical level.

“I wanted it, musically, to be about that day, but I felt compelled to extend it to deal with the repercussions of what happened. Musically, it was quite challenging to do the battle scene and then the Hope And Triumph, a patriotic anthem and the consequences of war. Ground Zero is the hope for the future, the rebuilding.”

As well as Torchia, End Of Innocence features appearances from drummer Jay Schellen and features artwork created by Roger Dean.

Get End Of Innocence.