Tony Iommi open to collaboration with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford

Former Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi says he’s open to a collaboration with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

The pair are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now. In the interview, Iommi and Halford reflect on their fledgling careers in Birmingham, talk about the current metal scene and reveal personal highlights from down through the years.

And when asked if a possible collaboration between the two music icons would ever happen, Iommi says it’s something he’d like to do in the future.

Iommi says: “We’ve talked about it for ages. When the time’s right it would be nice to write a track or two, or whatever. I’d like to do that. It’s nice to work with people that you respect and like.”

As for what he’s been up to since Sabbath brought the curtain down on their career in 2017, Iommi adds: “I’m not writing at the moment, but I will be. I moved house, and I’ve only just got set up again. It’s great to have a break – you come back fresh.”

Judas Priest, meanwhile, are currently on tour in support of their new studio album Firepower.

Earlier this week,guitarist Glenn Tipton joined his bandmates in New Jersey for Metal Gods, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight. It was his first appearance with the band onstage since his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis came to light.