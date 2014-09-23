Yorke adds to Radiohead speculation

Radiohead frontman Tom Yorke has provoked speculation by posting a picture of a white vinyl album.

While he hasn’t offered any details, the label appears reminiscent of the band’s artwork – and they’d previously said work would commence on their ninth album this month.

He posted the image via his Tumblr and Twitter accounts, and it was retweeted by band producer Nigel Godrich, who’s also a member of Yorke’s side-project Atoms For Peace.

Earlier this month drummer Richard Selway said that, although he didn’t know how the follow-up to 2011’s King Of Limbs might sound, the band had plenty left to say.

He reported: “We’ve decided that now feels right to start making music. We’ll see how it goes. There’s always that sense that our best record is still to come – there’s a lot of creativity we can do together.”