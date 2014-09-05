Best of Radiohead still to come says Selway

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has vowed the band’s best work is yet to come.

They’re gearing up to begin recording the follow-up to 2011’s The King Of Limbs after taking time away to work on other projects.

Asked how their ninth album might sound, Selway tells NME: “I have absolutely no idea – and that’s what keeps us all there until the end.”

He adds: “We’re starting in about a month’s time. We’ve decided that now feels right to start making music, and we’ve got the first week booked in together. We’ll see how it goes.”

In another interview Selway tells the BBC: “There’s always that sense that out best record is still to come. There’s still a lot of creativity we can do together.”

The drummer launches his solo album Weatherhouse on October 6. Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood recently said the band wouldn’t be pressured into setting an early release date for their work.