Trending

Tom Petty’s Mudcrutch detail album no.2

By News  

Tom Petty’s Mudcrutch will release first studio material since 2008 in May

Mudcrutch

Tom Petty will release a new album with Mudcrutch later this year, it’s been confirmed.

Petty’s pre-Heartbreakers outfit consisting of Mike Campbell, Tom Leadon, Randall Marsh and Benmont Tench launched their self-titled debut in April, 2008, after initially forming in the 70s.

They’ll issue Mudcrutch 2 on May 20 via Reprise Records and will embark on a 16-date US tour later the same month – kicking off at Denver’s Ogden Theatre on the 26th.

In addition, the outfit have released a teaser for album opener Trailer. Hear it below.

Mudcrutch 2 is available for pre-order from Petty’s website.

Mudcrutch 2 tracklist

  1. Trailer
  2. Dreams Of Flying
  3. Beautiful Blue
  4. Beautiful World
  5. I Forgive It All
  6. The Other Side Of The Mountain
  7. Hope
  8. Welcome To Hell
  9. Save Your Water
  10. Victim Of Circumstance
  11. Hungry No More

Mudcrutch 2016 US tour

May 26: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO
May 29: Chillicothe Summer Camp Festival, IL
May 31: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN
Jun 02: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA
Jun 03: Cincinnati Bunbury Music Festival, OH
Jun 06: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Jun 07: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Jun 10: New York Webster Hall, NY
Jun 11: New York Webster Hall, NY
Jun 14: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY
Jun 15: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Jun 19: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Jun 20: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Jun 25: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA
Jun 26: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA
Jun 28: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA