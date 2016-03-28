Tom Petty’s Mudcrutch detail album no.2

Tom Petty will release a new album with Mudcrutch later this year, it’s been confirmed.
Petty’s pre-Heartbreakers outfit consisting of Mike Campbell, Tom Leadon, Randall Marsh and Benmont Tench launched their self-titled debut in April, 2008, after initially forming in the 70s.
They’ll issue Mudcrutch 2 on May 20 via Reprise Records and will embark on a 16-date US tour later the same month – kicking off at Denver’s Ogden Theatre on the 26th.
In addition, the outfit have released a teaser for album opener Trailer. Hear it below.
Mudcrutch 2 is available for pre-order from Petty’s website.
Mudcrutch 2 tracklist
- Trailer
- Dreams Of Flying
- Beautiful Blue
- Beautiful World
- I Forgive It All
- The Other Side Of The Mountain
- Hope
- Welcome To Hell
- Save Your Water
- Victim Of Circumstance
- Hungry No More
Mudcrutch 2016 US tour
May 26: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO
May 29: Chillicothe Summer Camp Festival, IL
May 31: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN
Jun 02: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA
Jun 03: Cincinnati Bunbury Music Festival, OH
Jun 06: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Jun 07: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Jun 10: New York Webster Hall, NY
Jun 11: New York Webster Hall, NY
Jun 14: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY
Jun 15: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Jun 19: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Jun 20: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Jun 25: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA
Jun 26: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA
Jun 28: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA