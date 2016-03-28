Tom Petty’s Mudcrutch detail album no.2

Tom Petty will release a new album with Mudcrutch later this year, it’s been confirmed.

Petty’s pre-Heartbreakers outfit consisting of Mike Campbell, Tom Leadon, Randall Marsh and Benmont Tench launched their self-titled debut in April, 2008, after initially forming in the 70s.

They’ll issue Mudcrutch 2 on May 20 via Reprise Records and will embark on a 16-date US tour later the same month – kicking off at Denver’s Ogden Theatre on the 26th.

In addition, the outfit have released a teaser for album opener Trailer. Hear it below.

Mudcrutch 2 is available for pre-order from Petty’s website.

Mudcrutch 2 tracklist

Trailer Dreams Of Flying Beautiful Blue Beautiful World I Forgive It All The Other Side Of The Mountain Hope Welcome To Hell Save Your Water Victim Of Circumstance Hungry No More

Mudcrutch 2016 US tour

May 26: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

May 29: Chillicothe Summer Camp Festival, IL

May 31: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Jun 02: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Jun 03: Cincinnati Bunbury Music Festival, OH

Jun 06: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Jun 07: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jun 10: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jun 11: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jun 14: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Jun 15: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 19: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Jun 20: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Jun 25: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Jun 26: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Jun 28: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA