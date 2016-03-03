Tom Petty, Marvin Gaye for Hall Of Fame awards

Tom Petty and Marvin Gaye will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame’s class of 2016.

Nile Rodgers and the late Bernard Edwards will also be recognised for their work in Chic. Elvis Costello has also been selected by a special panel.

The Non-Performing Songwriters category is to honour Chip Taylor, who’s worked with music icons such as Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash and Janis Joplin. More honorees are to be announced.

The 47th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner will be held the New York Marriot Marquis on June 9.

Songwriters Hall Of Fame organisers say: “The 2016 roster of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees is a beautiful mosaic of the best of late 20th Century popular music. With creators of Rock & Roll, Soul/R&B, Country and Funk/Dance represented, we are looking forward to an unforgettable and extremely exciting event.”

Last year Tom Petty settled out of court with popstar Sam Smith, after similarities were pointed out between Smith’s hit single Stay With Me and Petty’s 1989 track I Won’t Back Down.

Meanwhile Soul, a show based on the last 18 days of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye’s life, is to hit the stage in May.