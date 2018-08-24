Tom Petty fans unite for You And Me (Clubhouse Version) video

A video for the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers track You And Me (Clubhouse Version) has been released.

The promo features fan-submitted photographs and videos, which came about after an appeal on Facebook earlier this year asking for people to send in their memories of the late artist for inclusion in the video.

A statement on the release reads: “We’re excited for you to see the music video for You And Me (Clubhouse Version) from the upcoming box set An American Treasure starring you: the fans!

“Thanks for sharing your photos and videos to make this video happen.”

An American Treasure will be released on September 14 via Reprise Records on 2CD, 4CD and 6LP, with the material compiled by Petty’s widow Dana and his daughter Adria, along with Heartbreakers’ keyboardist Belmont Trench, guitarist Mike Campbell and longtime collaborator Ryan Ulyate.

The collection will feature a total of 60 tracks, 41 of which are previously unreleased or rare recordings, while the remaining 19 are taken from Petty’s album catalogue.

All the newly released recordings have been mixed from transfers of the original studio multitrack masters, while all 60 songs have been re-mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

For further details, visit the official website.