Tom Keifer’s Cinderella, Quireboys and more confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have revealed 12 more artists who’ll play at next year’s event.

The festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 17, 18 and 19, 2020, with artists including Clutch, Hawkwind, Big Big Train, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons and Monster Truck among the bands previously confirmed.

Today it’s been revealed that Tom Keifer’s Cinderella, The Record Company, Those Damn Crows and City Of Thieves will play on the main stage on the Saturday.

And that’s not all. It’s also been announced that A Thousand Horses, The Steel Woods, Tim Montana, Whiskey Dick and Dead Man’s Whiskey will perform on the Outlaw Stage on the Saturday, while The Quireboys, The New Roses and Cellar Door Moon Crow will head to the main stage on the Sunday.

Earlier this month it was announced that, rather than play a single set at Ramblin’ Man, Clutch would actually play three sets over the weekend: A main stage headline slot on the Friday, a mid-afternoon mainstage appearance the following day – when they'll play a semi-acoustic set – and a headline set on the Blues Stage on the Sunday.

Ramblin' Man Fair tickets are on sale now.