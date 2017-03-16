Tour Diary: Monster Truck

What happens on tour stays on tour. That’s what they say, isn’t it? Well that would be case if Monster Truck weren’t so bloody lovely to give us a glimpse into their life on the road. While on tour in across Canada with Billy Talent in February, the band sent us a collection of photos to make us green with envy. From backstage antics with popcorn and Slushie machines to playing enormous arenas, it’s all in a day’s work for the Ontario riffbastards.

Montreal: Never too old for some pre show Mario – you might think you are, but you are not. This is coming on the road with us everywhere.

Toronto: Popcorn makes Steve happy. Wouldn't it make you happy if you found this backstage? Promoters, take note!

Montreal: Finally we got hold of Steve's full rider, featuring Jon Harvey – grape feeder, man of many talents.

The Mountain Lord in his kingdom.

Edmonton: One of these is the drummer from Monster Truck. It's a hard one, we've been staring for ages and have no clue.

Toronto: Press and promo in Toronto! Here are Jer and Marv on the set of Etalk. This was a really early morning.

Halifax: Steve likes to keep as healthy as possible on tour at all times. Popcorn and Slushie machines on the same tour, did we strike gold?

Moncton: You guys have been asking for new Monster Truck hockey jerseys for a while now. You can pick these up at our upcoming shows and in our online store!

Ottawa: There should always be time in a touring schedule to appreciate nachos.

Abbotsford: Our guitar/drum tech Ben getting this new beauty of a drum head in check.

Toronto: Jer's dad knows what's up!

Toronto: All aboard! Next stop, the NHL playoffs!

Montreal: Really hoped that we would've stopped playing these small club stages by now.

Hamburg: Marv post-show in Hamburg! Big shout out to our great friends at FC St Pauli for showing us a great time! (Image: © Bowman 2016/2017)

Warsaw: This shit never gets boring. Ever. (Image: © Bowman 2016/2017)

Poznan: By red light in Poland. (Image: © Bowman 2016/2017)

Monster Truck are touring the UK and Europe at the following dates:

Mar 17: Institute 2, Birmingham, UK

Mar 18: Club Academy, Manchester, UK

Mar 19: O2 ABC, Glasgow, UK

Mar 21: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

Mar 22: Electric Ballroom, London, UK

Mar 24: La Batterie, Guyancourt, France

Mar 25: Café Charbon, Nevers, France

Mar 26: Luxor, Cologne, Germany

Mar 28: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mar 29: Rockfabrik, Ludwigsburg, Germany

Mar 30: The Floor, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Apr 01: White Trash, Berlin, Germany

Apr 02: Uebel & Gefahrlich, Hamburg, Germany

Apr 03: Theatrefabrik, Munich, Germany

Apr 05: Shuur, Lucerne, Switzerland

Apr 07: Bikini, Barcelona, Spain

Apr 08: Carcol, Madrid, Spain

Apr 09: Kafe Antzokia, Bilbao, Spain

