Tour Diary: Monster Truck

What did Monster Truck get up to on tour in Canada?
Monster Truck love Slushie's
What happens on tour stays on tour. That’s what they say, isn’t it? Well that would be case if Monster Truck weren’t so bloody lovely to give us a glimpse into their life on the road. While on tour in across Canada with Billy Talent in February, the band sent us a collection of photos to make us green with envy. From backstage antics with popcorn and Slushie machines to playing enormous arenas, it’s all in a day’s work for the Ontario riffbastards.
Monster Truck are touring the UK and Europe at the following dates:
Mar 17: Institute 2, Birmingham, UK Mar 18: Club Academy, Manchester, UK Mar 19: O2 ABC, Glasgow, UK Mar 21: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK Mar 22: Electric Ballroom, London, UK Mar 24: La Batterie, Guyancourt, France Mar 25: Café Charbon, Nevers, France Mar 26: Luxor, Cologne, Germany Mar 28: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands Mar 29: Rockfabrik, Ludwigsburg, Germany Mar 30: The Floor, Luxembourg, Luxembourg Apr 01: White Trash, Berlin, Germany Apr 02: Uebel & Gefahrlich, Hamburg, Germany Apr 03: Theatrefabrik, Munich, Germany Apr 05: Shuur, Lucerne, Switzerland Apr 07: Bikini, Barcelona, Spain Apr 08: Carcol, Madrid, Spain Apr 09: Kafe Antzokia, Bilbao, Spain