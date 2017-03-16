Trending

Tour Diary: Monster Truck

By Features  

What did Monster Truck get up to on tour in Canada?

Monster Truck tour diary
Monster Truck love Slushie's

What happens on tour stays on tour. That’s what they say, isn’t it? Well that would be case if Monster Truck weren’t so bloody lovely to give us a glimpse into their life on the road. While on tour in across Canada with Billy Talent in February, the band sent us a collection of photos to make us green with envy. From backstage antics with popcorn and Slushie machines to playing enormous arenas, it’s all in a day’s work for the Ontario riffbastards.

Montreal: Never too old for some pre show Mario – you might think you are, but you are not. This is coming on the road with us everywhere.

Toronto: Popcorn makes Steve happy. Wouldn't it make you happy if you found this backstage? Promoters, take note!

Montreal: Finally we got hold of Steve's full rider, featuring Jon Harvey – grape feeder, man of many talents.

The Mountain Lord in his kingdom.

Edmonton: One of these is the drummer from Monster Truck. It's a hard one, we've been staring for ages and have no clue.

Toronto: Press and promo in Toronto! Here are Jer and Marv on the set of Etalk. This was a really early morning.

Halifax: Steve likes to keep as healthy as possible on tour at all times. Popcorn and Slushie machines on the same tour, did we strike gold?

Moncton: You guys have been asking for new Monster Truck hockey jerseys for a while now. You can pick these up at our upcoming shows and in our online store!

Ottawa: There should always be time in a touring schedule to appreciate nachos.

Abbotsford: Our guitar/drum tech Ben getting this new beauty of a drum head in check.

Toronto: Jer's dad knows what's up!

Toronto: All aboard! Next stop, the NHL playoffs!

Montreal: Really hoped that we would've stopped playing these small club stages by now.

Hamburg: Marv post-show in Hamburg! Big shout out to our great friends at FC St Pauli for showing us a great time!

(Image: © Bowman 2016/2017)

Warsaw: This shit never gets boring. Ever.

(Image: © Bowman 2016/2017)

Poznan: By red light in Poland.

(Image: © Bowman 2016/2017)

Monster Truck are touring the UK and Europe at the following dates:

Mar 17: Institute 2, Birmingham, UK
Mar 18: Club Academy, Manchester, UK
Mar 19: O2 ABC, Glasgow, UK
Mar 21: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
Mar 22: Electric Ballroom, London, UK
Mar 24: La Batterie, Guyancourt, France
Mar 25: Café Charbon, Nevers, France
Mar 26: Luxor, Cologne, Germany
Mar 28: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 29: Rockfabrik, Ludwigsburg, Germany
Mar 30: The Floor, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Apr 01: White Trash, Berlin, Germany
Apr 02: Uebel & Gefahrlich, Hamburg, Germany
Apr 03: Theatrefabrik, Munich, Germany
Apr 05: Shuur, Lucerne, Switzerland
Apr 07: Bikini, Barcelona, Spain
Apr 08: Carcol, Madrid, Spain
Apr 09: Kafe Antzokia, Bilbao, Spain

