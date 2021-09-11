Toloache introduce themselves with video for new single Watching Close

Swiss/UK prog metal band Toloache introduce themselves with a video for their brand new single Watching Close, which you can watch below.

The band formed in 2020, when singer Andrina Travers, previously the vocalist in the band Underskin and well known for her widely successful musical career in Switzerland and Germany, started recording new songs she had secretly been working on for some time with songwriter Dennis Russ.

Toloache are amed after a plant famously used during mystical rituals by Mexican shamans known for its intense hallucinations. Inspired by such ancient spiritual wisdoms, the band took on the name to embrace the, likewise, ‘hallucinatory’ complex arrangements that progressive metal is associated with.

“We wrote Watching Close about the overload of media we all consume every day, we read terrible things but somehow we are paralysed and sometimes even cold about it because we all just see it through a screen," says Travers, who was brought up in a Swiss forest.

Get Watching Close.