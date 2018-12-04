Todd Rundgren announces 2019 world tour

Todd Rundgren has announced that he’ll head out on a world tour in 2019.

He’s lined up 26 dates which will get under way at Theater Am Mareintor in Duisburg, Germany, on April 1 and wrap up with a set at the NHK Hall in Osaka, Japan, on May 23.

Rundgren will hit the road under The Individualist banner – named after the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee’s long-awaited autobiography, The Individualist: Digressions, Dreams & Dissertations, which is soon to be published by Cleopatra Press.

The book documents Rundgren’s life through his 50th birthday, with the setlist for the upcoming tour mirroring that period in his life.

Tickets will go on sale from December 10 at 9am local time. Find a full list of dates below.

Rundgren will find out next week if he’s been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2019. He’s nominated alongside Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Cure, Rage Against The Machine, Roxy Music, Devo, Kraftwerk, the Zombies, MC5, John Prine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, LL Cool J and Janet Jackson.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, on March 29, 2019.

Todd Rundgren The Individualist 2019 world tour

Apr 01: Duisburg Theater am Mareintor, Germany

Apr 02: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

Apr 03: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Apr 06: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Apr 10: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Apr 11: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Apr 13: Washington State Theatre, DC

Apr 14: Washington State Theatre, DC

Apr 16: New York Town Hall, NY

Apr 17: New York Town Hall, NY

Apr 19: Boston Berklee Performance Center, MA

Apr 20: Boston Berklee Performance Center, MA

Apr 23: Chicago Athenaeum Theatre, IL

Apr 24: Chicago Athenaeum Theatre, IL

Apr 27: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Apr 28: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

May 01: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA

May 02: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA

May 05: Cleveland Ohio Theatre At Playhouse Square, OH

May 06: Cleveland Ohio Theatre At Playhouse Square, OH

May 09: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

May 10: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

May 12: San Francisco Palace Of Fine Arts, CA

May 13: San Francisco Palace Of Fine Arts, CA

May 22: Tokyo Somida Triphony Hall, Japan

May 23: Osaka NHK Hall, Japan