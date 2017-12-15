Tin Spirits And Last Flight To Pluto Added To Trinity III Bill

British prog rocks acts Tin Spirits and Last Flight To Pluto have been added to the Trinity III bill. The charity prog event raises money for Cancer Research UK, Teenage Cancer Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support and takes place at Islington Assembly Hall on 12 May 2018.

Steve Rothery Band will headline the six band event which will also see performances from Touchstone and Ghost Community. “we are very excited to have both bands on board,” the organisers told Prog. “Tin Spirits will bring their usual mix of guitar-orientated prog, and Last Flight To Pluto have an eclectic sound and influences that make them difficult to categorise but are most definitely prog at heart.”

As usual the event will feature a raffle to help raise further money on the night, and Trinity are proud to announce that Yes have generously donated two guest passes to any of their March 2018 tour dates (apart from London). This will be run as an email auction: full details will be going up on the Trinity Facebook and website page early in the New Year.

Tickets for the event are available from the venue and the seetickets website.