Tim Bowness embraces electro-pop on new single Lost/Not Lost

Tim Bowness embraces a quirky electro-pop sound on his brand new single Lost/Not Lost and you can watch a video for the new single below.

Lost/Not Lost is taken from Bowness's upcoming album, Powder Dry, which will be released on Kscope on September 13. Powder Dry is an eclectic and truly solo affair, with Bowness alone handling all the writing performing and production for the album, which has been mixed in both stereo and Surround Sound, by Wilson's longtime No-Man collaborator Steven Wilson.

"Both musically and lyrically, Lost/Not Lost is the most direct song on Powder Dry," Bowness declares. "It’s a straight-ahead electro-pop piece with an optimistic lyric embracing escape and a spirit of abandon. It provides a sharp contrast to some of the bleak sentiments and troubled tales found elsewhere on the album. Like the rest of the music, it came together in a very natural and instinctive way. Clearly, I was in a rare good mood that day!”

Bowness will celebrate the release of his new album with a special show at London's Camden Club on September 13, along with his current touring band Butterfly Mind, who feature Andy Edwards, Rob Groucutt, John Jowitt and Matt Stevens. They'll also be joined by special guest Peter Chilvers, who has worked with Brian Eno and Underworld's Karl Hyde and who of course has collaborated with Bowness in both Samuel Smiles and Henry Fool.

The band will also headline the Prog The Forest charity event at London's Fiddler's Elbow on December 1. Get tickets here.

Powder Dry will be available as two coloured vinyl LP editions – pink and yellow – alongside a bonus CD edition with 5.1 surround sound DVD included. Standard black vinyl LP and standard CD editions will also be available.

Pre-order Powder Dry.